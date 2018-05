WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday said the U.S. probe over car and trunk imports was still in its early stages but that other countries’ high, artificial barriers such as tariffs and other interventions have skewed the marketplace.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee holds a hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Commerce Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Now it’s very difficult to get back to a reciprocal arrangement,” Ross said in an interview on CNBC, a day after announcing the investigation that could lead to new U.S. tariffs on imported automobiles.