Trump is in talks with Pence aide Ayers to replace Kelly

‪Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers listens during a working lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Vice President and governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is talking to an aide to Vice President Mike Pence about serving as replacement for out-going White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a White House official said on Saturday.

The official said the president and Pence aide Nick Ayers are still working on terms, saying Trump wants him to do the job for two years but Ayers is unable to make that time commitment because of his family.

“The president and Nick are still working on the specific terms of him taking over,” the White House official told Reuters.