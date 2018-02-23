Add another item to Trump's list of frustrations: his bald spot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has a bald spot and it evidently annoys him.

The former reality television star, who is very aware of his appearance, smirked on Friday when he saw himself on a screen as he spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“What a nice picture that is. Look at that. I’d love to watch that guy speak,” said Trump, drawing friendly laughter from a crowd of cheering supporters.

A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump pretending to smooth his hair as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Then he seemed to notice a spot on the back of his head with thinning hair. He turned around and moved his hands around his elaborately dyed, comb-over coiffure, seemingly pantomiming the movements needed to assemble it each day.

“Oh, boy,” he said, facing the crowd again. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.”

One more thing to be frustrated about.

Trump listed other, weightier issues, that frustrated him in a speech lasting more than an hour, which showed him in full-on campaign mode ahead of November’s congressional elections, in which Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

He lamented U.S. immigration policies and repeated a story he had used as a presidential candidate comparing unwanted immigrants to a deadly snake. The crowd applauded.