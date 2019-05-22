Trump loses court round in U.S. Democratic lawmakers demand for bank documents on his businesses

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump emerges from Air Force One as he returns to Washington at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization on Wednesday lost their bid to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from providing financial records to Democratic lawmakers investigating Trump’s businesses.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled at a court hearing in New York that Congress has the legal authority to demand the records, clearing the way for the banks to comply with subpoenas issued to them by two U.S. House of Representatives committees last month.