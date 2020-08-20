Biden aide: it is no surprise that Steve Bannon 'is a fraud'

(Reuters) - A top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Thursday that “it is not” a surprise to see Steve Bannon, the former aide to President Donald Trump, charged with fraud.

“No one needed a federal indictment to know that Steve Bannon is a fraud,” said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield on a conference call with reporters.

Trump, she said, “has consistently used his office to enrich himself, his family and his cronies, so is it really any surprise that yet another one of the grifters he surrounded himself with and placed in the highest levels of government was just indicted? Sadly, it is not.”