January 3, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says former top aide Bannon 'lost his mind': statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump broke with his former close campaign aide and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on Wednesday after the far-right populist lambasted the president’s son and son-in-law for a meeting with Russians he called treasonous.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said in a statement. “Steve doesn’t represent my base - he’s only in it for himself.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

