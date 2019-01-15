Politics
Asylum seekers should wait outside U.S., AG nominee tells Senate panel

Sarah N. Lynch

William Barr takes a seat after a break in his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee William Barr signaled Tuesday he is likely to align with the administration’s push to make it harder for people to seek asylum, telling a Senate panel he supports the idea of making people wait outside U.S. borders while their asylum claims are processed.

“Given the abuses of the asylum system right now, I would always prefer to process asylum seekers outside of the United States,” Barr said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

