House panel adopts aggressive format for Barr hearing

U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens to questions as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to adopt a more aggressive questioning format for a hearing set for this week with Attorney General William Barr.

A resolution, adopted by a party line vote of 21-14, allows committee lawyers to question Barr during an extra hour of proceedings, on top of a traditional hearing format that provides each lawmaker on the panel with five minutes for questions and remarks.

Barr is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday to field questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report.