Italy PM backs intelligence over reported U.S. attorney general visits

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Rome, Italy, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not concerned about reports U.S. Attorney General William Barr held secret meetings with Italian intelligence agencies, Conte’s office said on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Conte sees no anomalous behavior on the part of our secret services,” a statement said, adding that Conte would address a parliamentary committee for security about the reported meetings.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that Barr met with the intelligence services as part of an investigation by President Donald Trump’s administration into the origins of the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 American election.