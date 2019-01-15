Trump AG nominee Barr says Mueller would not back witch hunt

William Barr testifies at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general said on Tuesday he did not believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be involved in a “witch hunt,” a charge often levied by Trump against the Russia probe that Mueller leads.

“I don’t believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt,” William Barr told a U.S. Senate panel during his confirmation hearing. He also said he believed his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, was correct in recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.