Barr: Mueller report confidential, will try to make much public

William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general said on Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe report is required to be confidential but he will try to make as much of it public as possible.

Justice Department regulations require that Mueller’s report on Russian election activities be confidential, nominee William Barr said at his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing. “What I’m saying is, my objective and goal is to get as much as I can of the information to Congress and the public,” he said.