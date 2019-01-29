Senate committee delays vote on Trump's attorney general pick

FILE PHOTO: William Barr testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday postponed a vote on President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, William Barr, as Democrats expressed concern that he might not make public a final report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The vote will now take place on Feb. 5, according to a Democratic aide.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee’s chairman, announced the delay on the vote that could send Barr’s nomination to the full Senate for confirmation. He said other nominees being considered by the committee also would be delayed.

Barr, who served as attorney general under Republican President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s, is expected to win confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

But his comments about Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election have emerged as a sticking point for Democrats on the committee.

Barr criticized the investigation last year in a memo to the Justice Department but he told the committee in testimony two weeks ago that he would protect the probe from political interference and would allow Mueller to conclude his work.

However, Barr has said he might not share all of details of Mueller’s inquiry with the public, citing Justice Department regulations that encourage prosecutors not to criticize people who they do not end up charging with criminal behavior.