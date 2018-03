WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will visit a Boeing Co plant in Missouri on Wednesday to talk about the impact of the tax overhaul bill signed into law in December, a White House official said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A Boeing official confirmed the visit, but declined to elaborate.