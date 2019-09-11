Three Bolton aides submit their resignations at White House

FILE PHOTO: National Security Advisor John Bolton adjusts his glasses as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three top aides to former national security adviser John Bolton submitted their resignations on Wednesday a day after Bolton and President Donald Trump parted ways.

Garrett Marquis, Bolton’s top spokesman, Sarah Tinsley, his communications director, and scheduler Christine Samuelian all resigned in what a source called an amicable fashion.

“It was an honor to serve my country, and I wish the president and the administration success moving forward,” Marquis said in a brief statement.

The trio of aides has worked for Bolton for years.