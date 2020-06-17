Trump sought China's Xi's help to win re-election, Bolton alleges

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton adjusts his glasses during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a bombshell allegation, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help in winning re-election during a closed-door June 2019 meeting.

“Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” John Bolton wrote, according to excerpts of his book published in the Wall Street Journal.

“He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.”