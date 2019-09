FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering five very qualified people to replace John Bolton as his national security adviser.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Bolton had made some mistakes, including offending North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that he follow a “Libyan model” and hand over all his nuclear weapons.