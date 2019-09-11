Iran says Bolton's departure will not push Tehran to talks with U.S.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Wednesday the firing of John Bolton as U.S. national security adviser will not push Tehran to reconsider talks with the United States.

“The departure of US National Security Adviser John Bolton from President Donald Trump’s administration will not push Iran to reconsider talking with the U.S.,” state news agency IRNA quoted Tehran’s United Nations envoy Majid Takhteravanchi as saying.

He added there was no room for talks with the United States while sanctions against Iran remain in place, IRNA said.