Pelosi says Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency, will continue oversight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide show President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue oversight of the Republican president’s behavior.

“President Trump is clearly ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to be the president of the United States. That doesn’t seem to matter to the republicans in the United States Senate,” Pelosi said at a news briefing.

She said she is consulting with leading Democrats on whether to subpoena John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser who wrote the book.