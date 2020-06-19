Politics
June 19, 2020 / 1:42 AM / in 2 hours

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo calls Bolton 'a traitor'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint briefing about an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday branded as “a traitor” former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who has accused President Donald Trump in a book of sweeping misdeeds and said he is not fit for office.

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo, the latest in a series of Trump allies to condemn Bolton, said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below