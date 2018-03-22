FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trump's new security adviser pick sees 'honest broker' role: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s latest choice for national security adviser, said on Thursday he saw his role as an “honest broker” by providing a full range of options to the president.

Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia, told Fox News that Trump needs a free exchange of views among his advisers.

He also said he was outraged by the leaking of notes from Trump’s telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his congratulating Putin on his re-election was a matter of being polite.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and Sandra Maler

