WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton will discuss arms control treaties and Iran’s role in Syria during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, in Geneva next week, an administration official said on Thursday.

White House national Security Advisor John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The meeting is a follow-up to Trump’s controversial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July.