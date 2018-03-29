FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 29, 2018 / 5:06 PM / in 3 hours

Pentagon has spoken with Trump about potential border wall funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had spoken with President Donald Trump about the potential use of military funds for a border wall with Mexico.

The Pentagon in Washington, U.S., is seen from aboard Air Force One, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“They have talked about the proposal, potentially, but remember securing Americans and securing the nation is of paramount importance to the secretary,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told reporters.

White did not provide any further details, but said these were “initial” conversations.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.