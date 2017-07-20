Viewsroom: Why U.S. tax reform is doomed, too

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Republicans’ failure to replace Obamacare throws into doubt Washington’s ability to keep other high-profile election promises, not least cutting corporate levies. Meanwhile, President Trump’s fuzzy agenda for reforming NAFTA could give Canada and Mexico more bargaining power.
