Breakingviews - The Exchange: A Down Under take on Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd gives the U.S. president some credit for his dealings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. But he explains that Donald Trump’s protectionism has enraged China’s leaders and may play into the hands of the country’s own nationalists.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping make joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.