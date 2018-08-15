Ex-CIA director stripped of security clearance says Trump punishing critics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former CIA Director John Brennan said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke his security clearance was part of an effort to silence critics.

FILE PHOTO: Former CIA director John Brennan is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee to take questions on "Russian active measures during the 2016 election campaign" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics,” Brennan wrote on Twitter. “It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out.”

In an interview on MSNBC, Brennan said Trump’s action, announced on Wednesday by the White House, was politically motivated.