August 15, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director Brennan: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, accusing Brennan of using his access to classified information in order to “sow division and chaos” about the Trump administration.

FILE PHOTO: Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the intelligence community assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump announced the decision in a statement from him read by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at her daily news briefing. Trump said he was also reviewing the security clearances of several other former ranking government officials with a view toward revoking them.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

