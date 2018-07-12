Donald Trump arrives in Britain for first visit as U.S. president

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump landed in Britain on Thursday to start a four-day trip to a country he has described as a “hot spot” that is in turmoil due to a political crisis over its decision to leave the European Union.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One, for their first official visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Air Force One landed at London’s Stansted Airport. Later on Thursday, Trump will travel to Blenheim Palace, the 18th-century stately home where Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill was born and spent most of his childhood.