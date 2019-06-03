Queen Elizabeth tells Trump: shared values unite Britain and United States

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth said on Monday she was confident the values and interests shared by Britain and the United States would continue to unite the two countries.

Addressing a banquet being held to mark the state visit of Donald Trump, Elizabeth toasted the U.S. President and his wife and spoke of strength of the countries’ economic ties.

“As we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us,” Elizabeth said.

“Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come.”