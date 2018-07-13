FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May could change her mind on Brexit: Conservative lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has an opportunity to reverse her strategy for Brexit, a eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party said on Friday, criticising her plan for maintaining close trade ties with the European Union.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip, wait to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jacob Rees-Mogg told BBC radio it was “perfectly reasonable” for U.S. President Donald Trump to say May’s plans would kill a future free trade deal with the United States.

Asked if he could change May’s plan without changing the prime minister herself, he replied: “Yes I think that’s possible. The prime minister has changed her mind before ... and we need to get back to what she said at Lancaster House which was a very good blueprint for leaving.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

