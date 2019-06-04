Trump praises Johnson and Hunt in race to be British prime minister

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Boris Johnson and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt were both strong candidates to become prime minister, when he was asked about the race to succeed Theresa May.

Trump, on the second day of his state visit to Britain, was also asked on Tuesday about a third candidate, Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

“I know Boris, I like him, I’ve liked him for a long time. I think he would do a very good job,” he told a news conference, stood alongside the outgoing May and in front of Hunt.

“I know Jeremy, I think he’d do a very good job. I don’t know Michael, but would he do a good job? Jeremy tell me,” he said to laughter.