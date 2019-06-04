Trump snubs UK Labour leader, calls him a "negative force"

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had decided not to meet opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on his trip to Britain, describing him as a “negative force”.

Corbyn addressed an anti-Trump rally when the U.S. leader held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her Downing Street official residence, criticizing him over his treatment of refugees and his attack on the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

At a joint news conference with May, Trump was asked about Corbyn and said: “I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that.”

“I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done.”

A Labour spokesman confirmed that Corbyn had proposed meeting Trump during this visit, adding: “Jeremy is ready to engage with the President on a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis.”