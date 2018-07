PRESTWICK, Scotland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump left Britain on Sunday after a visit in which his criticism of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans overshadowed attempts to present a strengthened bilateral relationship.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Britain, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump was heading to Helsinki for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.