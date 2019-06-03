Factbox: Donald Trump's schedule in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump makes a state visit to the United Kingdom on June 3-5 before a trip to Ireland. He then takes part in the 75th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in France.
Below are the reported parts of the schedule. Reuters has not included full operational timings for security reasons.
MONDAY - With the British royals in London
- Trump and his wife, Melania, land in London.
- Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla welcome Trump to Buckingham Palace.
- Trump inspects the guard of honor with Charles. Gun salutes in Green Park and the Tower of London.
- Queen hosts a lunch for Trump and his wife.
- Queen shows Trump and his wife a special exhibition of pictures from the Royal Collection.
- Visits Westminster Abbey
- Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla
- State Banquet hosted by the queen. Men traditionally wear formal white tie coats with tails and women formal evening gowns. The queen and Trump make speeches.
TUESDAY - Politics
- Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May host a business breakfast.
- Trump meets May in Downing Street for talks
- Anti-Trump protests in London
- Trump “blimp” to fly outside the British parliament
- Trump and May hold joint news conference
- Dinner at the U.S. ambassador’s residence. Charles and Camilla to attend.
WEDNESDAY - History and on to Ireland
- Queen, Charles, Trump and Melania to attend commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, with veterans.
The event will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and period aircraft. Heads of state and government representatives from the countries involved in the historic military operation will also attend.
- Queen bids formal farewell to Trump and Melania
- Trump meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Ireland
- Trump is likely to visit the Doonbeg golf resort he owns in Ireland.
THURSDAY - French D-Day ceremonies
- Trump attends ceremonies in France marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6.
- Trump may visit Ireland again.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry