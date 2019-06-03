Factbox: Donald Trump's schedule in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump makes a state visit to the United Kingdom on June 3-5 before a trip to Ireland. He then takes part in the 75th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in France.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for London from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Below are the reported parts of the schedule. Reuters has not included full operational timings for security reasons.

MONDAY - With the British royals in London

- Trump and his wife, Melania, land in London.

- Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla welcome Trump to Buckingham Palace.

- Trump inspects the guard of honor with Charles. Gun salutes in Green Park and the Tower of London.

- Queen hosts a lunch for Trump and his wife.

- Queen shows Trump and his wife a special exhibition of pictures from the Royal Collection.

- Visits Westminster Abbey

- Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla

- State Banquet hosted by the queen. Men traditionally wear formal white tie coats with tails and women formal evening gowns. The queen and Trump make speeches.

TUESDAY - Politics

- Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May host a business breakfast.

- Trump meets May in Downing Street for talks

- Anti-Trump protests in London

- Trump “blimp” to fly outside the British parliament

- Trump and May hold joint news conference

- Dinner at the U.S. ambassador’s residence. Charles and Camilla to attend.

WEDNESDAY - History and on to Ireland

- Queen, Charles, Trump and Melania to attend commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, with veterans.

The event will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and period aircraft. Heads of state and government representatives from the countries involved in the historic military operation will also attend.

- Queen bids formal farewell to Trump and Melania

- Trump meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Ireland

- Trump is likely to visit the Doonbeg golf resort he owns in Ireland.

THURSDAY - French D-Day ceremonies

- Trump attends ceremonies in France marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6.

FRIDAY

- Trump may visit Ireland again.