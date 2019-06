Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage is pictured outside the BBC building, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he did not know if he would have a meeting with Donald Trump during the U.S. president’s state visit to Britain.

Farage said he was waiting for a call from Trump.