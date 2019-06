Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage arrives at Winfield House during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK’s Brexit party, arrived at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London where President Donald Trump is staying during his state visit to Britain, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Farage was pictured entering Winfield House after Trump returned there following engagements and a news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May.