WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife will travel to France on June 6, where Trump will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump and his wife will also visit the United Kingdom on June 3-5, where he will meet with Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House and Buckingham Palace said.