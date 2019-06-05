Trump and Merkel discussed Libya, West Africa during UK visit

PORTSMOUTH, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Libya and West Africa during a meeting in Britain on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“President Trump and Chancellor Merkel had a pull aside meeting for about 10 minutes,” Sanders said.

“They agreed to discuss further at the G20,” she added. The G20 meeting takes place in Japan later this month.