U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1C345F7950

PORTSMOUTH, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the English city of Portsmouth on Wednesday after marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The two leaders sat smiling before reporters were ushered out of the room.

Trump was then joined by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff.