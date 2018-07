LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is playing golf at the Turnberry course he owns in Scotland, according to a Reuters photographer on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump drives his golf buggy at his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Trump is staying at the Trump Turnberry venue he owns ahead of traveling to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. [nL8N1UA05I]

The president was sporting a white baseball cap emblazoned with “USA”.