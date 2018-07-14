Trump says hopes to play golf in Scotland ahead of Putin meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he hoped to play some golf at the course he owns in Scotland, ahead of a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise,” he said on Twitter.

“The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.”