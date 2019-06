Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove arrives at Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with British environment minister Michael Gove, a contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, on Tuesday, Sky News reported, citing a government source.

Sky said Gove’s team had yet to receive formal confirmation of the meeting.