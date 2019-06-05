World News
June 5, 2019 / 1:56 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK PM hopeful Gove says he did not have a meeting with Trump on Wednesday

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove, one of the favorites to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said he had not had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday but had exchanged a few words with him on Monday.

Local media have reported that Trump had asked to meet Gove and another contender for prime minister, Jeremy Hunt.

“I am afraid I didn’t see him today,” Gove told a committee of lawmakers. “I had the opportunity to say a few words to the president on Monday night,” he added, referring to a state banquet held for the U.S. leader.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below