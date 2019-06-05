UK PM hopeful Gove says he did not have a meeting with Trump on Wednesday

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove, one of the favorites to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said he had not had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday but had exchanged a few words with him on Monday.

Local media have reported that Trump had asked to meet Gove and another contender for prime minister, Jeremy Hunt.

“I am afraid I didn’t see him today,” Gove told a committee of lawmakers. “I had the opportunity to say a few words to the president on Monday night,” he added, referring to a state banquet held for the U.S. leader.