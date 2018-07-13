'Where are your manners, Mr President?' asks UK minister after May criticism

LONDON (Reuters) - A junior minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government asked Donald Trump: “Where are your manners, Mr President?” after the U.S. leader criticized her Brexit strategy in an interview published during his visit to Britain.

Trump told The Sun newspaper that May’s plan for Brexit had probably killed off the chance of a U.S.-British trade deal and said he thought May’s rival, Boris Johnson, would make “a great prime minister”. May and Trump are due to hold talks on Friday.

Trump’s comments dominated the news agenda in Britain on the first full day of his visit, and drew criticism from many politicians.

Sam Gyimah, a junior minister for universities, science and research, made his comment about Trump on Twitter.