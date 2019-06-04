World News
June 4, 2019 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Hammond tells Trump: U.S. and UK share interest in stable world trading system: source

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks at the launch of a report, by living standards think tank the Resolution Foundation, on the impact of the higher minimum wage at the Resolution Foundation offices in London, Britain May 30, 2019. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told U.S. President Donald Trump that their two countries had a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading systems, a source close to him said on Tuesday.

Hammond joined Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and American and British business leaders at a meeting on the second day of the president’s state visit to Britain.

“His message at the business roundtable is that the UK and US economies are closely interlinked, and have a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading system,” the source said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

