Trump says U.S. and UK will reach agreement on Huawei

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave Downing Street in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could work out any differences over China’s Huawei, dismissing any suggestion that disagreement could threaten intelligence-sharing between the two close allies.

Asked if he would impose any limits on intelligence-sharing if Britain did not restrict the use of Huawei technology, Trump said: “No, because we are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else.

“We have an incredible intelligence relationship and will be able to work out any differences,” Trump told reporters in London after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May. “We did discuss it, I see absolutely no limitations, we have never had limitations, this is a truly great ally and partner and we will have no problem with that.”