London mayor says anti-Trump protests must be peaceful

LONDON (Reuters) - Protests in London against the visit by President Donald Trump must be “peaceful and good-spirited”, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday after the U.S. leader landed in the British capital.

“My message to those coming to the protests in London is that this must be peaceful and good-spirited. To those intent on causing trouble or breaking the law, I simply say: you are not welcome,” he said in a statement.

Khan, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party who has clashed with Trump in the past, added that protests against Trump were not anti-American and instead reflected Londoners’ opposition to “the politics of fear and despair”.