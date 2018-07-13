FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

London mayor says anti-Trump protests must be peaceful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Protests in London against the visit by President Donald Trump must be “peaceful and good-spirited”, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday after the U.S. leader landed in the British capital.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - UEFA EURO 2020 Launch Event - London City Hall - 21/9/16 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during the launch/ Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

“My message to those coming to the protests in London is that this must be peaceful and good-spirited. To those intent on causing trouble or breaking the law, I simply say: you are not welcome,” he said in a statement.

Khan, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party who has clashed with Trump in the past, added that protests against Trump were not anti-American and instead reflected Londoners’ opposition to “the politics of fear and despair”.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

