London mayor says preposterous for Trump to blame crime on immigration

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was preposterous for Donald Trump to blame a rise in violent crime in the city on immigration after the U.S. president criticized his handling of crime and militant attacks.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 70th anniversary of the landing of the Windrush, at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, June 22, 2018. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

“The idea that you can blame this on immigration from Africa is I think preposterous and we should call him out when he does so,” Khan told BBC radio on Friday.

Trump told the Sun newspaper that the London mayor had “done a very bad job on terrorism” and referred to “crime that is being brought in” to the city.

“I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” Trump told the Sun. “I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in.”